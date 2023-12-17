PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $5.61 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00173574 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009058 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000436 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002358 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

