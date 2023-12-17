Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Short Interest Down 21.0% in November

Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Procaps Group Stock Down 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PROCW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 50,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,386. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Procaps Group has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.65.

