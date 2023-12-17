Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 41,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

NASDAQ PXS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.03. 15,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,052. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 43.32% and a return on equity of 30.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 85,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

