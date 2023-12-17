Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 41,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance
NASDAQ PXS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.03. 15,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,052. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 43.32% and a return on equity of 30.88%.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
