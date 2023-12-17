Qtum Price Tops $3.05 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $319.16 million and $46.49 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.05 or 0.00007403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,172.70 or 0.05279426 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00097166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00023885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00026333 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

