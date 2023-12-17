Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Quanex Building Products has a payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE NX opened at $30.91 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.24. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NX shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $753,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $753,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 539,996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1,379.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 245,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 134.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 164,551 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,956,000 after buying an additional 162,588 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 142.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 91,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

