Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Position Lifted by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Raymond James makes up about 2.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.8 %

Raymond James stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.02. 3,529,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,957. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

