Relay Token Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $6.50 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Relay Token

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

