RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at $3,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RenovoRx by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in RenovoRx by 50.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RenovoRx in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

RenovoRx Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNXT traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $0.86. 67,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,324. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.14.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that RenovoRx will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenovoRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.