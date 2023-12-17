Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBKB stock remained flat at $6.65 on Friday. 11,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 905,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

