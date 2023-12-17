Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of RBKB stock remained flat at $6.65 on Friday. 11,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter.
Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
