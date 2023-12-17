Ripio Credit Network Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $33,041.71 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016739 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,077.94 or 1.00036175 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012336 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003865 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00140121 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,147.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars.

