RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Cap Tops $134.27 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $134.27 million and $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $41,527.80 or 0.98560894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,233 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,233.17191632 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 42,242.10725297 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

