Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) to Issue $0.35 Dividend

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

SFE opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Safeguard Scientifics

About Safeguard Scientifics

(Get Free Report)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.