Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) to Issue $0.35 Dividend

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
SFE opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
