Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Short Interest Update

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 88,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Safety Insurance Group stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.98. The company had a trading volume of 330,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,114. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $89.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $229.36 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 3.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 170.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $462,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 298.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

