Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0146

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $20.88 million and approximately $7,328.58 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,186.83 or 0.05306095 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00099076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00026820 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,581,395,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,560,518,992 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

