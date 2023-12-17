Secret Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.16 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $12.16 million and approximately $10,004.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00122435 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00036176 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00022595 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004764 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002342 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00400925 USD and is up 3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,960.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

