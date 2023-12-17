Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Secret has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and approximately $5,294.58 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00123222 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00036030 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00027093 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006744 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002338 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00400925 USD and is up 3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,960.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

