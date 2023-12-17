Seele-N 1-Day Volume Hits $820.22 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $476,116.37 and approximately $820.22 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016739 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,077.94 or 1.00036175 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012336 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002222 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $199.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

