Short Interest in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expands By 17.0%

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ashland in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ashland by 338.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashland in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $85.25. 1,206,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $112.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.30.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.09%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

