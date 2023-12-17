Short Interest in Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Expands By 11.2%

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 553,200 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the November 15th total of 497,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.1 days.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Property Preferred stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 44,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,768. Brookfield Property Preferred has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

Get Brookfield Property Preferred alerts:

Brookfield Property Preferred Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

About Brookfield Property Preferred

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.