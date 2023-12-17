Short Interest in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expands By 11.3%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 352,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Cars.com stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. 1,111,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,193,087.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cars.com news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $80,101.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,551 shares of company stock worth $1,169,013 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 15,918.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

