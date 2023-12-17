Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Drops By 13.3%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSSE remained flat at $0.29 on Friday. 221,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,513. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $6.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,193,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 405,781 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $610,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSSE. B. Riley lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

See Also

