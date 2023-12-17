Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Grows By 10.0%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Core Molding Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 130,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.52. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $166.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $86.73 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMT. StockNews.com cut Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Core Molding Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 3,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $91,289.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,021.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Core Molding Technologies news, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $265,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 3,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $91,289.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,021.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,779. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

