Short Interest in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Declines By 12.8%

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.92. 2,888,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,279. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Insider Activity at Easterly Government Properties

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,166.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

