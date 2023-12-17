Short Interest in Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Increases By 14.3%

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Elah Stock Down 5.3 %

OTCMKTS:ELLH traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.00. 903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527. Elah has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39.

About Elah

Elah Holdings, Inc, a holding company, focuses on acquiring profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as Real Industry, Inc and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc in May 2018. Elah Holdings, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

