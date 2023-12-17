Short Interest in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expands By 16.7%

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 282,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Employers Stock Performance

EIG stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $38.54. 690,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $991.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.24. Employers has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million. Employers had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.13%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Employers will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 1,163.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Employers in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Further Reading

