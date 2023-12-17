Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Drops By 15.4%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 1,299,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 785.7 days.

Fanuc Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Fanuc stock traded up C$1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258. Fanuc has a 12 month low of C$24.10 and a 12 month high of C$37.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.51.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

