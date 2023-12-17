Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Drops By 15.4%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 1,299,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 785.7 days.
Fanuc Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of Fanuc stock traded up C$1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258. Fanuc has a 12 month low of C$24.10 and a 12 month high of C$37.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.51.
Fanuc Company Profile
