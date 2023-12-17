Short Interest in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Increases By 10.6%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 264,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fathom by 684.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTHM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 68,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,400. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.93. Fathom has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Fathom ( NASDAQ:FTHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.71 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

