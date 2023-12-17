Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Expands By 14.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 15th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. 277,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,717. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 137.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 31.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.