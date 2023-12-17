Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Expands By 14.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 15th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. 277,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,717. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
