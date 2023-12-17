Short Interest in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Rises By 11.8%

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 205,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 109.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 104.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research cut Forrester Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of FORR stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 220,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,619. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.10 million, a P/E ratio of 242.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

