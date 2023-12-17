Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Decreases By 10.4%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of FPRUF stock remained flat at $62.80 during trading hours on Friday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.