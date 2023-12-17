Short Interest in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Rises By 17.1%

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after buying an additional 93,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $610,899,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 99,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,480. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

