Short Interest in GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Decreases By 9.6%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,959,600 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 2,168,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days.

GoGold Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GLGDF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.91. 313,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,730. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

About GoGold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.