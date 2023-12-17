Short Interest in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Expands By 7.6%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,609,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock Down 2.3 %

GBTC stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. 4,201,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,253. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) engages in the holding of Bitcoin and issuance of common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest in exchange for Bitcoin. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

