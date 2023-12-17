Short Interest in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Expands By 7.6%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,609,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock Down 2.3 %
GBTC stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. 4,201,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,253. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile
