Short Interest in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Increases By 15.5%

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the November 15th total of 250,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Great Ajax

Great Ajax Trading Down 2.8 %

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

NYSE AJX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.90. 330,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,692. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -31.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 807,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 87,413 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,817,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.