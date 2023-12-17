Short Interest in Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Drops By 13.8%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.3 days.

Grieg Seafood ASA stock remained flat at $6.67 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. Grieg Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA operates as a subsidiary of Grieg Aqua AS.

