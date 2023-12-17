Short Interest in Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Drops By 13.8%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.3 days.
Grieg Seafood ASA Price Performance
Grieg Seafood ASA stock remained flat at $6.67 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. Grieg Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.
About Grieg Seafood ASA
