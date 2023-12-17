Short Interest in Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Drops By 15.9%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Price Performance

Shares of HMCTF stock remained flat at $1.27 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $1.29.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

