Short Interest in Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) Declines By 11.3%

Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,200 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 5,628,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Huadian Power International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Huadian Power International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Huadian Power International

Huadian Power International Price Performance

Huadian Power International Company Profile

HPIFF remained flat at $0.51 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51. Huadian Power International has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

(Get Free Report)

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity, heat, and coal to power grid companies in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the construction and operation of power plants, including coal- or gas-fired generating units and various renewable energy projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huadian Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huadian Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.