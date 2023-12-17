Short Interest in Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) Declines By 11.3%

Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,200 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 5,628,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Huadian Power International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Huadian Power International
Huadian Power International Price Performance
Huadian Power International Company Profile
Huadian Power International Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity, heat, and coal to power grid companies in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the construction and operation of power plants, including coal- or gas-fired generating units and various renewable energy projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Huadian Power International
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Huadian Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huadian Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.