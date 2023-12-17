Short Interest in Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Expands By 12.5%

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.9 days.
Inchcape Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IHCPF remained flat at C$8.31 during trading hours on Friday. Inchcape has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$10.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.40.
Inchcape Company Profile
