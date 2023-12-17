Short Interest in Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Expands By 12.5%

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.9 days.

Inchcape Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IHCPF remained flat at C$8.31 during trading hours on Friday. Inchcape has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$10.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.40.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

