Short Interest in InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF) Increases By 14.9%

InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,878,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 15th total of 1,634,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
InnoCare Pharma Price Performance
Shares of INCPF remained flat at $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450. InnoCare Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.
About InnoCare Pharma
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InnoCare Pharma
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for InnoCare Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnoCare Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.