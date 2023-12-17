Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Drops By 12.5%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,500 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 886,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IHG stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,420. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.65. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $91.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IHG. StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,100.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

