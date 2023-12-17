Short Interest in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Expands By 17.0%

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOBT. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the second quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IO Biotech by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

IO Biotech Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:IOBT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.42. 381,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.17. IO Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IO Biotech ( NASDAQ:IOBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IO Biotech will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

IOBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

