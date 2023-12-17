Short Interest in IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLF) Expands By 7.8%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2023

IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,100 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 404,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IPH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IPH

IPH Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IPHLF remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Friday. IPH has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00.

IPH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.