Short Interest in IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLF) Expands By 7.8%

IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,100 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 404,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IPH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

IPH Stock Performance

IPH Company Profile

OTCMKTS:IPHLF remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Friday. IPH has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00.

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses.

