Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Declines By 12.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,769,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 36,436 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 1,415,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,865. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

