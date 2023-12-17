Short Interest in Kellanova (NYSE:K) Rises By 9.9%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2023

Kellanova (NYSE:KGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 10,510,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

View Our Latest Report on Kellanova

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $4,583,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,020,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,355,784.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,139,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,962,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,812. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellanova (NYSE:KGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.