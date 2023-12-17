Short Interest in Kellanova (NYSE:K) Rises By 9.9%

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 10,510,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Kellanova alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kellanova

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $4,583,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,020,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,355,784.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,139,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,962,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,812. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.