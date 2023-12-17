Short Interest in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Drops By 19.1%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 39,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Kenon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kenon by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kenon by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Kenon Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KEN stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $22.61. 16,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,204. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. Kenon has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $34.40.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 158.22%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

