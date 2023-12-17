Short Interest in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Increases By 16.9%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NTES traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.89. 1,984,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,085. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $3,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,295,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 14.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 63.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of NetEase by 31.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 542,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,936,000 after purchasing an additional 131,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

