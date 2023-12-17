Short Interest in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Increases By 13.6%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,300 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 290,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PARTS iD Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ID remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. 502,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,601. PARTS iD has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PARTS iD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Free Report) by 165.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PARTS iD were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports comprising ATVs, snowmobile and personal watercraft, RVs/campers, boats, recreation including outdoor sports and camping gears, and tools.

