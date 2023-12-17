Short Interest in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Expands By 17.5%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 1,562.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 108,107 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 90.0% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 124,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59,076 shares during the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the second quarter worth about $50,280,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the second quarter worth about $4,702,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 18.7% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,867,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,111,000 after acquiring an additional 765,539 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ QFIN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.83. 876,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,631. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. Qifu Technology has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $586.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CLSA reduced their price objective on Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

