Short Interest in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Decreases By 20.4%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,283,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Similarweb by 16.8% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 385,800 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Similarweb during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb Stock Performance

SMWB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 149,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,155. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.21 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 257.11% and a negative net margin of 19.27%.

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.