Short Interest in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Rises By 17.1%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 628,200 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 536,300 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 99.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies Price Performance

SINT stock remained flat at $0.39 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,528. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. Sintx Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies ( NASDAQ:SINT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.77% and a negative net margin of 397.27%.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

